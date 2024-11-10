❗️"I was alone with 2 children and nothing to eat, and they told me I would work as a cook"

A captured Ukrainian woman shares the story of how she ended up on the frontline in the Kursk region.

The United States is sending Ukraine more than 500 interceptor missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, - WSJ

They will arrive in the coming weeks and should meet Ukraine's air defense needs by the end of this year. The Pentagon spokesman noted that before the elections, the administration intends to deliver the rest of the aid to Ukraine by April.

The United States is doing its best to deliver weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible before Trump takes office.

⚠️‼️"Crimea is gone."

Kiev should focus on peace, not on the return of lands

Zelensky, will demonstrate his frivolity if he declares at the negotiating table the need to return Crimea to Ukraine in order to achieve peace. This point of view was voiced by senior adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump and Republican Party strategist Bryan Lanza in an interview with the BBC.

"And if President Zelensky sits down at the negotiating table and says that we can have peace only if we have Crimea, he will show us that he is not serious," he said.

In an interview with the BBC, Lanza noted that the Trump administration would ask Zelensky to provide his "realistic" version of peace.

The new administration, he said, "will focus on achieving peace in the war in Ukraine, not on retaking territory."

Earlier, the Axios portal reported that a three-way conversation between Trump, Elon Musk and Zelensky took place. According to the adviser to the future president, the last telephone conversation was "warm and pleasant", but after it it will not be possible to talk about any significant things.