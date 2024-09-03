The effects of parasites on gene expression and alteration

Parasites are Satan's tiny serpents that deplete you of your energy and health by hijacking your immune system. My last video about Mast Cell Activation Disorders has everything to do with the alteration of gene expression through the emf's attacks on your microbiome. Learn more about antiparasitic cleanses, chelation therapies and daily detoxes to apply yourself as all human blood is now contaminated through vaccination, shedding, chemtrails and poison in our food and water. Hence why prayer and fasting is powerful in resisting the devil and coming closer to God. Learn about the Hydra Vulgaris, cloning and gene silencing building new brains connected to computers. Internet of bodies and how our biofield is emitting a different electrochemical signals. I discuss many things trying to connect the dots but tried to keep it short and concise. Sharing is caring!

