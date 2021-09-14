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NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER, DOCTORS FAILING OATH TO PROVIDE CARE, VACCINE INJURIES, IVERMECTIN AND COVID TRUTH.
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151 views • September 14, 2021
NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER! Vaccine Injuries, COVID Truth, Medical Tyranny https://rumble.com/vmgq07-nurse-whistleblower-vaccine-injuries-covid-truth-medical-tyranny.html
Sub edited with supporting information by DuneDrifter
https://rumble.com/vmhnpl-nurse-whistleblower-doctors-failing-vaccine-injuries-ivermectin-and-covid-t.html
http://www.rumble.com/account/dunedrifter
Quote: "Nicole Landers is a registered nurse with 20 years of experience and reports dramatic changes she has seen since February. The Stew Peters Show continues to be vindicated after previously being referred to as purveyors of "conspiracy" and "radical theories", which have ALL COME TRUE!"
Cognitive Dissonance.
Intentionally deceptive 'doctors seem to be involved in murder for money', failing on their oaths to provide care. Unvaccinated people being refused treatment. Ivermectin is not for horses. Ivermectin won the Nobel Peace Peace Prize in 2015. Wiki names people as 'far right' if they suggest it is a treatment for covid.
Nobel prize for the artemisinin and ivermectin discoveries: a great boost towards elimination of the global infectious diseases of poverty
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4692067/
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/kWX9eM
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Sub edited with supporting information by DuneDrifter
https://rumble.com/vmhnpl-nurse-whistleblower-doctors-failing-vaccine-injuries-ivermectin-and-covid-t.html
http://www.rumble.com/account/dunedrifter
Quote: "Nicole Landers is a registered nurse with 20 years of experience and reports dramatic changes she has seen since February. The Stew Peters Show continues to be vindicated after previously being referred to as purveyors of "conspiracy" and "radical theories", which have ALL COME TRUE!"
Cognitive Dissonance.
Intentionally deceptive 'doctors seem to be involved in murder for money', failing on their oaths to provide care. Unvaccinated people being refused treatment. Ivermectin is not for horses. Ivermectin won the Nobel Peace Peace Prize in 2015. Wiki names people as 'far right' if they suggest it is a treatment for covid.
Nobel prize for the artemisinin and ivermectin discoveries: a great boost towards elimination of the global infectious diseases of poverty
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4692067/
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/kWX9eM
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
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