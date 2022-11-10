1109-2022—Why Would You Want To Build And Use A PVC Pyramid In Your Home?

Lynn discusses the benefits of pvc pyramids as taught by Charlie Ziese. Dr. Paul made one that we have used for several years for enhancing and balancing energy fields.

Here are Charlie Ziese’s instruction videos on making PVC Pyramid:

1103-2022-Charlie Ziese on parts and pyramids:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtD9oOVXohI

How to build your own plumbing grade Russian PVC Pyramid Charlie Ziese:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9sEc5M8YAY&t=256s

Raymon Grace - Homeraymongrace.us

WELCOME "If you do nothing, nothing is going to happen, if you do something, something might happen, The Future is yours, do something about it!" -Raymon

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Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.