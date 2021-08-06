The Gospel of Matthew was authored by one of the twelve apostles selected by Jesus. He was a publican from Galilee and universally hated by the Israelite's because of the heavy tax burden he imposed on behalf of the Romans. The Seleucid Empire, Hasmonean and Herodian crime families, Sadducees, Pharisees, and the Roman Empire were all responsible for the sensational story line that involved political power, intrigue, greed, betrayal, war, death, and destruction.

The Israelite's were caught in the middle of the Hasmonean power struggles, Roman civil wars, and had a descendant of Esau as their king. After a couple centuries of these conditions, it seemed like there was no hope left. The people longed for a Messiah that would re-establish the Kingdom of Israel and drive out the invaders. This was the world of the apostles and is it any wonder then why these men wanted to know when Jesus would restore the kingdom to Israel?

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1778.pdf

OCTOBER 18, 2020 RLJ-1778

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 2: Historical Introduction

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