“Its like I’m surrounded by the living dead”. The effects of the Covid Vaccine Bioweapons are not just physical. There is a whole mental aspect that we are seeing with vaccinated individuals. Hope and Tivon lay out the studies and the patents to prove it and explain the pandemic of cognitive dissonance that has ravaged our planet since the vaccine rollout began.

Notes from the show at this blogpost here:

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2022/08/21/the-vaccinated-brain-covid-zombies-are-real-video-and-notes/

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