US can beat China in Financial War by Cutting Off Their Oil Imports. 🔥🔥🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v73ykju-what-led-up-to-china-staginging-on-canadian-border-to-invade-usa-.html
Expand Video Description for links & my Steven G. Erickson contact information. #WBNemesis
I am SvenVonErick on X, formerly Twitter.
I don't check comments on this post. You can leave me voicemail or text at 1 706 740 9324. If you want a response where I don't instantly get back to you, please leave me some context.
- Steven G. Erickson
Venezuela, the US, Russia, & Iran have oil China needs to not crash financially. Xi Jinping World Domination Plan with Israel & Bank of International Settlements if we shutoff their oil. We can then Repatriate all the Gold, Silver, & 88% of Everything in World with Currency they printed with Janet Yellen Fictitious Value.
Let's Hang all the Perps of COVID Hoax & 9-11 Peoples Grand Juries Common Law Hanging, Shooting, &/or Lethal Injecting those found guilty. 🚨🚨🚨