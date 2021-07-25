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Covid-19 Vaccine Program Director admits - Injection Destroys your Immune system
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362 views • July 25, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine Program Director admits: Injection Destroys your Immune system - and what's better is that he admits your immune system KEEPS GETTING WORSE OVER TIME. It LITERALLY IS A TIME BOMB.
No surprise that vaxxed have 6 fold less neutralizing antibodies. This winter is going to be a bloodbath. And the sheep will most likely Line up to get more jabs which will hurt them further.
Top Scientist & Canadian PM announce plan for every person to be forcibly
injected 10 times a year! Fucking cabal psychopaths!
source:
InfoWars
No surprise that vaxxed have 6 fold less neutralizing antibodies. This winter is going to be a bloodbath. And the sheep will most likely Line up to get more jabs which will hurt them further.
Top Scientist & Canadian PM announce plan for every person to be forcibly
injected 10 times a year! Fucking cabal psychopaths!
source:
InfoWars
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