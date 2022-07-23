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https://gnews.org/post/py6v0eda
07/22/2022 According to WION, Foreign Ministers of Hungary and Russia hold talks to discuss increasing Russian gas supply purchases. Despite the EU plans to reduce their dependence on Russian gas, Hungary seeks to purchase additional quantities of gas from Russia this year.