Ed Dowd. 300k VAX DEAD in 2022. Conservative numbers.
520 views
Published Yesterday |
2022 Estimated US Vaccine Damage Report.

2022 Estimated Human Cost: 26 Million Injuries, 1.3 Million Disabilities, 300k excess deaths.

FULL SHOW: BBN Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 7, 2023 - Financial Armageddon edition + Ed Dowd's analysis of VACCINE economic damage. https://www.brighteon.com/ea213a71-f88e-48b4-bc37-8844777a3e07

Got the Jab? Don't Despair. Start supplementing and detoxing: Ivermectin, Iodine, EDTA, NAC and more. www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html

