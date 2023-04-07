Ed Dowd. 300k VAX DEAD in 2022. Conservative numbers.

2022 Estimated US Vaccine Damage Report.
2022 Estimated Human Cost: 26 Million Injuries, 1.3 Million Disabilities, 300k excess deaths.
FULL SHOW: BBN Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 7, 2023 - Financial Armageddon edition + Ed Dowd's analysis of VACCINE economic damage. https://www.brighteon.com/ea213a71-f88e-48b4-bc37-8844777a3e07
Got the Jab? Don't Despair. Start supplementing and detoxing: Ivermectin, Iodine, EDTA, NAC and more. www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html
~~~~~~~
BRIGHTEON Store supplements and superfoods: quality, clean, no-GMO, no-glyphosate, no-corn syrups, no-fake sweeteners, heavy metal tested. 1% of all profits to Native American causes.
~~~~~~~
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.