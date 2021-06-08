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FULL SHOW: Criminal Investigations And The Arrest Of Anthony Fauci Should Be Happening Immediately!
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80 views • June 08, 2021
Owen Shroyer returns as host of the War Room as the demise of Anthony Fauci continues. Fauci arrives to protesters calling for his arrest at a vaccination center he was visiting as his crimes and lies against humanity are continuing to be exposed. Kamala Harris was also welcomed by protesters when she spoke in Guatemala which seems to be the future for Democrats and globalists and their lies and crimes are exposed. The proof that liberalism is a mental disorder continues to pile up with spoiled woke athletes trying to win sympathy points for their mental health problems. A stunning video of a college professor telling a black student he is not equal to a white student emerges and shows the true nature of the radical liberalism destroying Universities.
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