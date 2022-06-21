⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (June 21, 2022)

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

▫️On June 20, at about 05.00 AM, the Kiev regime attempted to capture Snake Island.



💥The plan of the operation composed by the Kiev regime supposed to launch massive air and artillery attacks at Snake Island, to disembark troops and capture it.



💥The air attack has involved more than 15 Ukrainian attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) adjusted by two Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs.



💥Russian means detected a Global Hawk RQ-4 strategic reconnaissance UAV of the U.S. Air Force at high altitudes near Snake Island.



🔺Ukrainian UAVs were supported in air by S-300 air defence systems from their combat positions near Tuzla and Ochakov.



💥Missile and artillery attacks at Snake Island were launched by Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles, Uragan multiple rocket launchers and M777 155-mm howitzers from their combat positions to the west from Odessa and in Kubansky island.



💥Russian air defence means (Pantsir air defence missile and cannon system and Tor air defence missile system) have destroyed all the destruction means of the enemy launched at Snake Island.



▫️The destroyed targets were: 13 UAVs, 4 Tochka-U missiles and 21 projectiles of Uragan multiple rocket launcher.



▫️No Ukrainian destruction means have reached their targets in Snake Island.



▫️The unsuccessful fire attack forced the enemy to abandon the landing to Snake Island.



🔹After being convinced that the attempt to seize the island had failed, the Kiev regime took an attempt of a new gamble related to Russian gas infrastructure facilities in the north-western part of the Black Sea.



💥After 08.00 AM, anti-ship missiles and a Bayraktar-TB2 UAV attacked BK-1 and Krym-1 gas production platforms.



▫️The Ukrainian provocation has resulted in an intensive fire at BK-1 platform, this area of the Black Sea has resulted to be in danger of an environmental disaster.



▫️Sabotages of the Kiev regime have been reflected by launching Oniks cruise missiles at Shkolny military airfield near Odessa and the destruction of the hangars for Ukrainian Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs detected by Russian reconnaissance means.



▫️2 artillery plattoons of M777 155-mm howitzers have been destroyed in Kubansky island.



✈️💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 2 launching ramps of S-300 air defence missile system near Ochakov and Tuzla (Odessa region).

Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have destroyed 4 munitions depots near Mirnaya Dolina, Loskutovka, Podlesnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as a Buk-M1air defence system near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).



▫️In addition, manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as of nationalist groups, including the Right Sector, have been neutralised near Belaya Gora, Novodruzhesk, Mirnaya Dolina, Podlesnoye and Volcheyarovka.



💥Within counter-battery warfare towards Donetsk, 2 plattoons of Uragan multiple rocket launchers have been neutralised near Zaryanoye and Dimitrov, as well as 2 plattoons of Giatsint-B 152-mm howitzers at their firing positions near Spartak and Podgornoye.



✈️💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation has neutralised: 57 manpower and military equipment concentration areas, 1 command post of the AFU, as well as a multi-function missile guidance radars of S-300 air defence system near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Continued https://t.me/mod_russia_en/2316



Source @MoD Russia