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Audi 2026: The Earth is Flat ✅
markksargent
markksargent
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55 views • Yesterday

Published on Jul 5, 2027

Contact me directly at: [email protected] Cell: 303-494-6631 Skype: 720-897-6111

Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260-8221

🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5703249903747072

Get the Flat Earth app! https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/

Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/


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Flat Earth narrated childrens book! https://wsteif.com/

Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong



Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru

Flat Earth Clues Books! I have three books on Amazon. Please search for Mark Sargent Flat Earth


https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble


George Orwell

Tribune, 27 December 1946

Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.


I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.

Say Goodnight Zulu.


#flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit

science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education, flat earth, enclosed world

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