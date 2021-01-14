The false claim that the United States of America is a “corporation” has been spread far and wide on the Internet. In reality, the USA is a constitutional republic.

This article sets out to debunk the disinformation, the purpose of which may be to 1) discredit people who repeat it, 2) denigrate the Republic, and/or 3) divide the “Truth Community.” Full article here: "The United States of America is a “Corporation” - DEBUNKED" https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-united-states-of-america-is.html

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD LLM MA is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books (nom de plume - Tina Foster)

Websites: cynthiahodges.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com