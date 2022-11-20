Bannon: Wanna Play Smash Mouth?? Even the most hardened, jaded person will be SHOCKED.

Steve Bannon warned the failing Biden regime what is coming on Saturday morning. Its not just Hunter Biden. Its the FAMILY. House Republicans Must Raise ‘Holy Hell’ Over Garland Politically Persecuting Biden’s Opponents

Steve had on attorney Mike Davis to discuss this latest special counsel investigation against Donald Trump three days after he announced he will be running for president in 2024.

Steve warned the illigitimate regime of what is coming. Investigations and probes of the Biden family — including the perversion and depravity of the entire family!

Steve Bannon: It’s not the charge, it’s the ride. They’re trying to break President Trump. The reason we have to have his back mor than ever is not simply because of the man, Donald Trump. Part of it is that. But part of it is they want to take your voice away by breaking him an this is the latest attempt to break him…

Mike Davis: ‘House Republicans Have To Raise Holy Hell’ Over Merrick Garland Weaponizing DOJ Against Biden’s Political Rivals







https://rumble.com/v1vpygi-house-republicans-have-to-raise-holy-hell-over-garland-targeting-his-bosss-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2







