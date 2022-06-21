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JESUS IS BETTER THAN THE ANGELS
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
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31 views • June 21, 2022

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 1:4-14. To the Hebrews angels were very important. Angels are powerful agents of God. It was by them that God spoke of himself in the old times. The Hebrews believe that the law from God came by angels. When Jesus came into this world, he became for a little time lower than the angels. As a human being, Jesus was the Son of God. God gave his name great honour when he raised him from the dead. In this, Jesus is superior to the angels. They have never become sons of God. They could not show us God as Jesus has done. They could not take our sins away and make us clean as Jesus did. God gave Jesus a better name than he has given to angels. Jesus alone was the Son of God.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


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jesus christalmighty godgrace and mercy
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