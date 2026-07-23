CHP Talks: Leighton Grey—The Truth About Reconciliation!

July 23, 2026: My special guest this week is Alberta constitutional lawyer, Leighton Grey. Mr. Grey shines a light on the Kamloops Residential School fiasco, the “unmarked graves” narrative and the impact this unsubstantiated claim has had on our nation. We talk about the irresponsible journalism that fanned the flames, the RCMP report that was never published, the burning of hundreds of churches that took place following the hysterical announcement of “mass graves” and “murdered children” and the fact that 5 years later, NOT ONE grave has been dug up and no material evidence has been found to support the wild claims made in June of 2021. Leighton also puts forward several clear suggestions to help Canada move forward with better policies for all Canadians, including our indigenous citizens. We also discuss his new book: Trials, Tribulations and Truth. Available at Amazon.

Subscribe to the Grey Matter Podcast at: https://thegreymatterpodcast.ca





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/