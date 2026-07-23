BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Leighton Grey—The Truth About Reconciliation!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
117 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 3 days ago

July 23, 2026: My special guest this week is Alberta constitutional lawyer, Leighton Grey. Mr. Grey shines a light on the Kamloops Residential School fiasco, the “unmarked graves” narrative and the impact this unsubstantiated claim has had on our nation. We talk about the irresponsible journalism that fanned the flames, the RCMP report that was never published, the burning of hundreds of churches that took place following the hysterical announcement of “mass graves” and “murdered children” and the fact that 5 years later, NOT ONE grave has been dug up and no material evidence has been found to support the wild claims made in June of 2021. Leighton also puts forward several clear suggestions to help Canada move forward with better policies for all Canadians, including our indigenous citizens. We also discuss his new book: Trials, Tribulations and Truth. Available at Amazon.

Subscribe to the Grey Matter Podcast at: https://thegreymatterpodcast.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
property rightsprivate propertyrichmondindependencechp canadarod taylorindianmagna cartareconciliationindigenousalbertafirst nationssettlementgrey matteraboriginalresidentialkamloopschp talksundripethical leadershipleighton greyland acknowledgmentscowichanmusqueamdripa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump&#8217;s Iran War Powers

Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Ukraine’s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Willow Tohi
The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

Mike Adams
Who&#8217;s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Who’s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Lance D Johnson
U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy