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WHO’s "recommended reforms” “financial independence” and power to override national governments
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80 views • May 13, 2021
UN report pushes global government to “prevent future pandemics” Global surveillance, “financial independence” and power to override national governments headline WHO’s recommended “reforms”.
Yada yada! Why a single "independent" report from the WHO needs an entire website of its own, I don’t know https://theindependentpanel.org/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/12/un-report-pushes-global-government-to-prevent-future-pandemics/
Unlike the WHO we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government.
Yada yada! Why a single "independent" report from the WHO needs an entire website of its own, I don’t know https://theindependentpanel.org/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/12/un-report-pushes-global-government-to-prevent-future-pandemics/
Unlike the WHO we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government.
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