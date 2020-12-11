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Fakers and Takers | Popp Culture
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237 views • December 11, 2020
We've all known someone who soaks up generosity like a sponge and offers nothing in return. Disable the enabler and stop the cycle.
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
"Enjoy the Decline" with Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Enjoy-Decline-Accepting-Living-United/dp/1480284769
Reading is fun-duh-mental with Uncle Nick in "Burning the Midnight"!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
Manipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
"Enjoy the Decline" with Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Enjoy-Decline-Accepting-Living-United/dp/1480284769
Reading is fun-duh-mental with Uncle Nick in "Burning the Midnight"!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
Manipulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOYVvBbPik
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