The Pandemic and Salary Cuts, People in Communist China Are Gradually Going Bankrupt

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https://gnews.org/post/pk294227
07/03/2022 As the economy deteriorates, a young man in Communist China says that he can’t afford to pay the mortgage anymore and reminds others to be prudent before buying a house or car.