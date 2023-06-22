No Essential Differences Between Trump and Biden

This is a video which compares Trump and Biden across 33
issues which, when critically reflected upon, seem to indicate that there are
no essential differences between the two individuals when considered in terms
of the metric of sovereignty. They each speak, in their own way, about the
ideas of "freedom", "rights", "democracy",
"justice", and so on, but, when one examines the things that they do,
or don't do, then, whatever differences exist between the two tend to be
superficial – that is differences based on style, taste, and personality rather
than being a function of essential, substantive principles. As indigenous
people might say, the two aforementioned individuals seem to speak with forked
tongues. In other words, they both are committed to political and economic
ideologies rather than to the principles of republicanism – the kind of
principles to which Presidents (as well as members of Congress and the
Judiciary) should be committed and the sorts of principles that are being
guaranteed in Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution. Nothing in the
Constitution will work unless it is engaged through the qualities at the heart
of republicanism, which is a moral philosophy that arose during the
Enlightenment, and, consequently, emerged at a time that was not all that long
before the transition took place which transformed people, states, and colonies
into a country. Republicanism is not a political ideology but, rather, it gives
expression to a way of treating people as human beings who matter – both
individually and collectively -- rather than serving as a set of political
techniques for treating people – both individually and collectively -- as
political pawns who are to be manipulated into serving the vested interests of the
overlords who seek to control money, resources, property, and the live of people.
Furthermore, the apparent absence of the principles of republicanism in the
actions and lives of Trump and Biden go a long way to explaining why both of
their presidencies (along with virtually any other president one might wish to
cite) were, and are, disasters for "We the People."
