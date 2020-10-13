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Scientists Question Safety of Vaccines (WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit December 2019)
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95 views • October 13, 2020
This is shocking footage from scientists attending the World Health Organization Global Vaccine Safety Summit on 2 & 3 December 2019. These scientists, one for one, express considerable concern about the long-term safety of vaccines, particularly of their adjuvants. So much so, that it is astonishing, if not baffling, that vaccines are allowed on the market at all. Pressure to get vaccines on the market is obviously stronger than concerns on safety.
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