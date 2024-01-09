The John Moore Show | 1.9.24 | Hour 3

John has Steven Ben-Nun, Jason Miller, Andy and Mandy Hosier to discuss LifeWave X39 patches for the first hour…Tuesday Roundtable with Steven Ben-Nun for second and third hour…Dave Hodges joins for the last half of third hour. Prepper Tip: Get spare parts for your battle rifle.
