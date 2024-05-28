Create New Account
Testimony about the Discovery of Mass Graves in the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis - Some with Their Hands and Feet Bound
Published 20 hours ago

Testimony about the discovery of mass graves in the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis. Some bodies were discovered with their hands and feet bound.

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

