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Biden’s Own Words Just Ruined His Presidency
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100 views • November 14, 2021
Leah Barkoukis from Townhall reports, Comments then-candidate Joe Biden made during a debate with former President Trump in October 2020 are being revisited given that more than 341,000 Americans have died from CV since he took office.
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