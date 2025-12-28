BEN SHAPIRO CONFRONTED OVER ISRAEL'S ATTACK ON THE USS LIBERTY❗

Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty





Reports of an intense backlash at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference were not exaggerated, as younger conservatives in particular questioned Israel policy, foreign aid, and the historical 1967 USS Liberty incident, challenging Ben Shapiro’s dismissal of it as “irrelevant.”





Jimmy highlights a viral exchange where an attendee confronts Shapiro, argues that the attack was deliberate, and frames the issue as putting “America first” rather than prioritizing Israel. TPUSA leadership and conservative media figures have been accused of suppressing criticism of Israel, while portraying a generational shift inside the conservative movement toward skepticism of U.S.–Israel relations.





Jimmy also amplifies claims from USS Liberty survivors and critics who dispute official findings, positioning the debate as part of larger infighting over Zionism, foreign policy, censorship, and influence within conservative politics.





