BEN SHAPIRO CONFRONTED OVER ISRAEL'S ATTACK ON THE USS LIBERTY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
92 views • 1 day ago

Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty


http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyLies

http://tinyurl.com/USSLibertyBS


Reports of an intense backlash at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference were not exaggerated, as younger conservatives in particular questioned Israel policy, foreign aid, and the historical 1967 USS Liberty incident, challenging Ben Shapiro’s dismissal of it as “irrelevant.”


Jimmy highlights a viral exchange where an attendee confronts Shapiro, argues that the attack was deliberate, and frames the issue as putting “America first” rather than prioritizing Israel. TPUSA leadership and conservative media figures have been accused of suppressing criticism of Israel, while portraying a generational shift inside the conservative movement toward skepticism of U.S.–Israel relations.


Jimmy also amplifies claims from USS Liberty survivors and critics who dispute official findings, positioning the debate as part of larger infighting over Zionism, foreign policy, censorship, and influence within conservative politics.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3DCK-1BUIg


https://recapio.com/digest/ben-shapiro-confronted-over-israels-attack-on-the-uss-liberty-by-the-jimmy-dore-show


https://reasonabledoubts.substack.com/p/ep-103-ben-shapiro-calls-34-dead


He Challenged Ben Shapiro on the USS Liberty — America First vs.Israel First with Nicky Rudd


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBagPQDYBwI


ben shapirojimmy doreamfestuss liberty attacknicky rudd
