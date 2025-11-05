© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Proposition 50 Passes - Redistricting to Boost Democrats in Congress 2025
California voters approved Proposition 50 in the 2025 special election, allowing new legislative congressional district maps for 2026-2030. This measure aims to counter GOP gerrymandering from Texas and could add up to 5 Democratic seats in the U.S. House. Learn what Prop 50 means for California and upcoming elections.
