What is Freedom in Christ? (Romans 14-16) | Are there risks in walking in the liberty of faith?

Freedom in Christ is a topic that is rarely talked about because there is a fear that people will not handle that responsibility responsibly. But Paul is actively encouraging these new believers that they are about to embark on an incredible journey that requires each person to press into their relationship with God and allow Holy Spirit to lead them into brand new things and he sanctifies each person in unique ways.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.