Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is Freedom in Christ? (Romans 14-16) | Are there risks in walking in the liberty of faith?
10 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 20 hours ago |

Freedom in Christ is a topic that is rarely talked about because there is a fear that people will not handle that responsibility responsibly. But Paul is actively encouraging these new believers that they are about to embark on an incredible journey that requires each person to press into their relationship with God and allow Holy Spirit to lead them into brand new things and he sanctifies each person in unique ways.

Keywords
freedomchristjesussalvationpaulnew testamentfaithepistleromanssanctificationjonathandumb christian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket