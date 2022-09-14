Bible Prophecy Update : God's Plan Will Prevail by J.D. Farag

Pastor Farag talks about his famous ABCs to begin with. People are putting them in mailboxes which can cause the pastor trouble with the post office. Next he discusses the mandates people are receiving how it parallels King Hezekiah. The Assyrians sent messengers to Jerusalem that they might as well surrender. When people don't surrender, they make an example of them. When they heard the Assyrians were coming they immediately surrendered. Isaiah 37. Mirror
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.