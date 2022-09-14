Create New Account
Bible Prophecy Update : God's Plan Will Prevail by J.D. Farag
Pastor Farag  talks about his famous ABCs to begin with. People are putting them in mailboxes which can cause the pastor trouble with the post office. Next he discusses the mandates people are receiving how it parallels King Hezekiah. The Assyrians sent messengers to Jerusalem that they might as well surrender. When people don't surrender, they make an example of them. When they heard the Assyrians were coming they immediately surrendered. Isaiah 37. Mirror  

biblegospelassyrianking hezekiah

