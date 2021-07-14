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Dems Cry Racism Over Republican Laws to Tighten Voting Rules
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40 views • July 14, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team look at President Biden’s response to the proposed 2020 election audit in the state of Pennsylvania, as he quotes Stalin. As Democrats cry racism and Jim Crow in fear of being exposed for election fraud, voter groups around the country are rising up to challenge the deception.
Lauren Witzke interviews Garland Favorito of Georgia as he talks about his fight for the truth about ballots in his state.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/14/21)
Lauren Witzke interviews Garland Favorito of Georgia as he talks about his fight for the truth about ballots in his state.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/14/21)
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