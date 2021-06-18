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CLAPTON SPEAKS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE SCAMDEMIC
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91 views • June 18, 2021
Slowhand Eric Clapton had serious side effects from his COVID-19 injection. Clapton lost the use of his hands for weeks. In ths video he speaks out about his experience and how the media fear porn and disinformation about the safety of the COVID-19 injections "caused confusion" and the real COVID-19 "sickness is in our heads."
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