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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1475 - Jessica Smith - Surveillance video of the crime
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136 views • December 11, 2019
Jessica was working at the Boost Mobile store on Bayou Blvd. in Pensacola,FL, when Johnson, a felon with 43 prior felony convictions, entered. After being greeted, Johnson fidgeted for a moment, putting something in his pocket, before sucker punching Jessica, knocking her to the ground. She pleaded with Johnson, saying “Please! I’m pregnant!” Johnson then demanded she tell him how to open the register. “Oh my God, there is a button.” she replied. Johnson then stuffed the cash into his pocket before fleeing the scene.
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