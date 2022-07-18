An Entire Legion of People Neurologically Devastated: Shocking Numbers from Scandinavia

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Dr. Peter McCullough: "7750 People have had intracranial hemorrhage or stroke just in three small Scandinavian countries. Three countries: 7700 disastrous neurologic events within 28 days of receiving the vaccine."
Full Video: https://tinyurl.com/McCulloughThomas