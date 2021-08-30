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BECOMING SOVEREIGN ~ HOW TO OWN YOUR STRAWMAN - BIBI BACCHUS SPEAKS WITH JASON LIOSATOS
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Becoming Sovereign How to Own Your Strawman - Bibi Bacchus Speaks with Jason Liosatos https://www.bitchute.com/video/EkwraGhAStaS/
Quote: "My talk with Bibi Bacchus senior faculty advisor at New Earth University where she teaches UCC Uniform Commercial Code, law and natural law. Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos Contact Bibi Bacchus at [email protected] Roots Clean Slate health products order here https://www.therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/ Own Your Strawman Course https://newearth.university/courses/ucc-how-to-own-your-strawman/ Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/ New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/ Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/ "
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Creation of the Birth Certificate Trust https://tinyurl.com/ya8pdhge
Edward Mandell House http://www.gemworld.com/EdMandellHouse.htm
Google { legal name fraud https://www.google.no/search?q=legal+name+fraud , 1998 crown copyright in the information age https://www.google.no/search?q=1998+crown+copyright+in+the+information+age }
Youtube user Justinian Deception videos https://is.gd/jrp0X8
Bobby Fischer, last interview. Tells the truth and nothing but the truth https://is.gd/rdPyAE
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/Zz8rq1
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://is.gd/W5LBC8
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre
How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
Becoming Sovereign How to Own Your Strawman - Bibi Bacchus Speaks with Jason Liosatos https://www.bitchute.com/video/EkwraGhAStaS/
Quote: "My talk with Bibi Bacchus senior faculty advisor at New Earth University where she teaches UCC Uniform Commercial Code, law and natural law. Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos Contact Bibi Bacchus at [email protected] Roots Clean Slate health products order here https://www.therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/ Own Your Strawman Course https://newearth.university/courses/ucc-how-to-own-your-strawman/ Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/ New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/ Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/ "
-
Creation of the Birth Certificate Trust https://tinyurl.com/ya8pdhge
Edward Mandell House http://www.gemworld.com/EdMandellHouse.htm
Google { legal name fraud https://www.google.no/search?q=legal+name+fraud , 1998 crown copyright in the information age https://www.google.no/search?q=1998+crown+copyright+in+the+information+age }
Youtube user Justinian Deception videos https://is.gd/jrp0X8
Bobby Fischer, last interview. Tells the truth and nothing but the truth https://is.gd/rdPyAE
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/Zz8rq1
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://is.gd/W5LBC8
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre
How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
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