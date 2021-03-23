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‘CONSTITUTION STATE’ FORGETS ITS PAST
Connecticut may be known as the “Constitution State,” but the government is on the verge of passing a bill to end religious exemptions for vaccine mandates. Freedom lawyer, Kevin Barry, is at the forefront of this fight and has vital information about how you can help keep religious freedom alive in one of the first states to honor it.
#Connecticut #SB568 #HB6423 GovLamont #VaccineSafety #ReligiousFreedom #DelBigtree #TheHighwire