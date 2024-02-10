JUDY CALI -- ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST PSYCHIC!

Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show today on Friday, February 9th, 2024 from 11:30 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I will be interviewing Judy Cali, one of America’s best psychics! In addition, from 10 am to 11:30 am, I will be discussing the Ascension and what's going on in Canada with my friend Abigail. Judy Cali is in touch will the Ascended Masters, including Hilarion (the Ascended Master of Healing), and Archangel Gabriel, as well as Mikos and others from the Hollow Earth. In 2005 she channeled Mikos, Lemurian Telosian of Inner Earth for The Wesak Festival in New York City. In addition, she was hired by NBC as a Psychic for a documentary on Atlantis and The Bermuda Triangle, still being shown today on The Sci Fi Channel. Guests on today's show include Adama from Telos, George Washington, JFK, Albert Einstein, among others. To listen, please go to OTW Radio/Ted Mahr on Facebook. After the show, please listen on Clouthub or other social media. If we all work together, I know we can & will make this planet a much better place! With lots of love and light, For an Earth that’s happy and bright! Ted, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

