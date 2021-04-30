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Mr Global Wants You
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61 views • April 30, 2021
Mirror: Dark Journalist interviews Catherine Austin Fitts. $21 Trillion dollars is missing from the U.S. government. She discusses tans-humanism as in-humanism. She would much rather die than living in an inhuman culture I have the power to choose over life and death.
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