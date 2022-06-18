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Kroger Houston TX COVID19 Questions For The Pharmacist May 2022 Daddomatto
Daddomatto aka trailhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/3C1ZOvNaoGcW/
5a- Pt-1 KROGER PHARMACIST DESTROYED FOR USING THE SAME TALKING POINTS AS CVS,WALMART,WALGREENS AND HEB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vm8kXVRVCoRY/
5b- Pt-2 KROGER PHARMACIST DESTROYED FOR USING THE SAME TALKING POINTS AS CVS,WALMART,WALGREENS AND HEB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bkplrr2njHpd/
5c- Pt-3 THEY KNOW THE JABS ARE KILLING PEOPLE!! KROGER MANAGER RUNS AWAY. CAN’T FACE THE TRUTH!!
Kroger Houston TX COVID19 Questions For The Pharmacist May 2022 Daddomatto