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EXPLOSIVE NEWS TO BE RELEASED SOON BUT FIRST, VACCINE INJURIES, SIDE EFFECTS AND MORE
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190 views • June 09, 2021
So many patients coming in with vaccine injuries "the doctors don't know what to do". Hospitals are beginning to see an influx of patients suffering from strokes and heart attacks due to the vaccine.
People will soon begin to realize the fatal mistake they have made and come this Fall season, this false vaccine will take more than it's share of innocent souls.
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
People will soon begin to realize the fatal mistake they have made and come this Fall season, this false vaccine will take more than it's share of innocent souls.
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
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