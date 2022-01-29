Dr. Marik: Doctors Are Targeted for Prescribing off Label Meds for COVID-19

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01/26/2022 Dr. Marik: The federal agencies, the CDC, the NIH, the FDA have been promoting actively misinformation, have been lying and preventing, presenting false information. I’ve been involved with treating COVID since the beginning. And we had developed a very effective protocol for treating patients with off-label highly effective drugs. My hospital banned me from using these drugs because they’re off-label. The use of 40% of drugs used in a hospital are used off-label. The FDA actually promotes and endorses the use of off-label FDA drugs. Clinicians can use FDA-approved off-label drugs at their discretion. Doctors’ hands are being tied. They should discuss with their patients. And this is between the patient and the physician.