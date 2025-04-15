Int 1025 with Rev_ Dr_ Matthew Anthony Harper a White House Correspondent and antisemitic crusader

Rev. Dr. Matthew Anthony Harper





2011-Current Principle White House and U.S. State Department Correspondent exposing and reporting on antisemitism and International Israel and Middle East issues..





Dr. Harper was introduced to Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu May 8, 2017 in the Knesset because of his White House questions exposing the antisemitic U.N. agency UNRWA and President Trump defunded UNRWA because of his questions and an ensuing investigation he asked his U.S. Senator James Risch to initiate.





Rev. Dr. Matthew Anthony Harper is an Air Force veteran and an Ordained Minister and Chaplain.





Dr. Harper holds a Ph.D. in Psychology from California Coast University, a Master of Education in General Guidance and Counseling from The College of Idaho and a B.A. degree in Liberal Studies from The University of The State of New York (Excelsior University). His second B.A. degree is in Communication: Journalism and Media Studies emphasis as well as a Music minor from Boise State University.





He is listed in the Second Edition (1999/2000 issue) of Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare.





https://youtube.com/@intermountainchristiannews3658





Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!





https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive





https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8





https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive





https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos





https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8





Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel





Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse





Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/





https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ





The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.





You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.





Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML





MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink





www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld





AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.





You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.





#TheMissingLink

#TheMissingLinkLive

#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast