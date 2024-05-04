Mike Johnson, Evangelical

Mike Johnson, Republical Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is exactly why Evangelical Chrisitianity needs to die a swift and silent death. You either side with Jesus Christ, or you side with the Jews. Johnson sides with the Jews, just like Judas Iscariot.
https://bloodandfaith.com/2024/05/04/christ-killers/
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com
