Mike Johnson, Evangelical
Fritz Berggren
Mike Johnson, Republical Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is exactly why Evangelical Chrisitianity needs to die a swift and silent death. You either side with Jesus Christ, or you side with the Jews.  Johnson sides with the Jews, just like Judas Iscariot.

https://bloodandfaith.com/2024/05/04/christ-killers/

