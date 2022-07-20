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Russia - Hoover Dam - Volcano & NEOM
High Hopes
High Hopes
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157 views • July 20, 2022

Prophecy Club


July 20, 2022


Today Pastor Stan shares how the Moloch and Baal Worshipers will try and destroy Jesus. Russia feels they are losing because of special troops. We take a look if Scalar Wave is responsible for the Anak Krakatua Eruption and finally, we take a look at a new Smart City being planned that will be called “NEOM”.


00:00 - They want to Destroy Jesus

13:32 - Russia is Losing

15:12 - Doomsday

17:13 - The Bear Awakes

26:26 - Explosion at Hoover Dam

28:40 - Anak Krakatau has 3 Eruptions

30:12 - Neom

38:38 - Prophecy Club App

41:40 - Joseph’s Kitchen


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Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


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Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

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Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

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Email Pastor Stan:

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Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cy3u5-russia-hoover-dam-volcano-and-neom-07202022.html

Keywords
jesusrussiachristianvolcanoprophecyreligiondoomsdayprophecy clubsmart cityneomscalar wavehoover damstan johnsonjosephs kitchenanak krakatau
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