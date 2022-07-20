Russia - Hoover Dam - Volcano & NEOM

Prophecy Club





July 20, 2022





Today Pastor Stan shares how the Moloch and Baal Worshipers will try and destroy Jesus. Russia feels they are losing because of special troops. We take a look if Scalar Wave is responsible for the Anak Krakatua Eruption and finally, we take a look at a new Smart City being planned that will be called “NEOM”.





00:00 - They want to Destroy Jesus

13:32 - Russia is Losing

15:12 - Doomsday

17:13 - The Bear Awakes

26:26 - Explosion at Hoover Dam

28:40 - Anak Krakatau has 3 Eruptions

30:12 - Neom

38:38 - Prophecy Club App

41:40 - Joseph’s Kitchen





To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cy3u5-russia-hoover-dam-volcano-and-neom-07202022.html