Russia - Hoover Dam - Volcano & NEOM

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Prophecy Club
July 20, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares how the Moloch and Baal Worshipers will try and destroy Jesus. Russia feels they are losing because of special troops. We take a look if Scalar Wave is responsible for the Anak Krakatua Eruption and finally, we take a look at a new Smart City being planned that will be called “NEOM”.
00:00 - They want to Destroy Jesus
13:32 - Russia is Losing
15:12 - Doomsday
17:13 - The Bear Awakes
26:26 - Explosion at Hoover Dam
28:40 - Anak Krakatau has 3 Eruptions
30:12 - Neom
38:38 - Prophecy Club App
41:40 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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