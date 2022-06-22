The State Of Cannabis In The U.S.

The total U.S. economic impact from marijuana sales in 2022 is expected to reach $99 billion – up more than 20% from last year – and upwards of $155 billion in 2026, according to analysis from the newly published MJBiz Factbook.

The bulk of industry growth during the forecast period will come from the East coast, as Western markets reach maturity and saturation.

That impact comes directly from the day-to-day needs of workers in the cannabis industry, including spending on life’s necessities such as housing, transportation, entertainment and more.

In many markets, cannabis companies are restricted in where they can operate, but they often bring new business activity to areas that previously were blighted or couldn’t attract such enterprises.

Episode 976 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/fk5hm7EfVB8