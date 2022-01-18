Prophet Leslie Johnson on Prophecy 01/18/2022

Prophet Leslie Johnson is our guest today. She is the co-founder of The Prophecy Club and the wife of Pastor Stan Johnson. She shares with us how it came about that God called her to be a Prophet and she also teaches us what it really means to be a Prophet of God. To truly be in the Office of a Prophet. Make sure to sign up for her Train the Prophets conference by clicking on the link below!To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24, 2022 please visit:Visit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112