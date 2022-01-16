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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 15, 2022, #336 ( Dane Wigington )
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304 views • January 16, 2022
Dane Wigington


https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
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Engineered winter weather whiplash is wreaking havoc in portions of the US and other regions in the northern hemisphere. In South America, record shattering heat is crushing crop production at the most critical time of the season. Record droughts and record flooding are also taking their toll all over the world, often within a close proximity to each other. The radically accelerating climate chaos is not the result of nature, and not just the result of climate change. Blatantly obvious climate engineering operations are core to the equation. What will it take for populations to acknowledge the elephant in the sky? In the meantime, the fires of CV-19 continue to be stoked. How long till impact?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington

To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/

Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.

Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/

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