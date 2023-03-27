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Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 24, 2023
President and Co-founder of PERK Advocacy (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids), Amy Bohn, discusses teaming up with ICAN Legislate using an offensive strategy against the California Assembly Bill requiring incoming 8th graders to be vaccinated against HPV. Hear more about the recent amendments to the bill and what it means for those attending school in California.
#PERKAdvocacy #AmyBohn #AB650 #ICANLegislate
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2emq6m-update-ca-hpv-vaccine-mandate-for-schools.html