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CRISIS- Health vs. Disease !
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31 views • April 03, 2020
Yes we are is a major crisis right now (and I do not take it lightly) however, it's more than you think. America and the entire world is UNHEALTHY! It's not just infected, it is SICK. And drugs and vaccines will NOT fix it. We must wake up and realize that EMF's, GMO's, frankenphoods and stress has caused everyone to be compromised. Watch this video to learn the differences and choose HEALTH CARE (before it's too late).
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