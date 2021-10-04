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Greta Thunberg has ‘nothing to say’ on how to fix climate change (MIRRORED)
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533 views • October 04, 2021
Greta Thunberg has ‘nothing to say’ on how to fix climate change (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/eu8LlfOzJCs
Activist Greta Thunberg has “nothing to say” on what to do about climate change, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean.
“She’s got nothing to say about what is actually happening on climate change,” Mr Dean said.
“She just simply says ‘action, action, action’ – the cry of every despot, every dictator, every communist, every socialist, every Marxist.”
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/eu8LlfOzJCs
Activist Greta Thunberg has “nothing to say” on what to do about climate change, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean.
“She’s got nothing to say about what is actually happening on climate change,” Mr Dean said.
“She just simply says ‘action, action, action’ – the cry of every despot, every dictator, every communist, every socialist, every Marxist.”
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