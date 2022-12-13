The DOJ Has Taken Several Actions to Disrupt Criminal Activity by Individuals Working On Behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China

https://gnews.org/articles/492166

摘要：On 10/24/2022, DOJ announced that U.S. took actions to disrupt criminal activities by individuals working on behalf of Communist China. In one case U.S. charged two Chinese nationals with obstructing Huawei case. In addition to that, Eastern District of New York and the district of New Jersey also charged a few more CCP agents for spying for CCP, attempting to stop protests in the USA by dissidents and critics of CCP government, intimidating and harassing Chinese nationals to return to Communist China (Operation Fox-Hunt). These charges show that the USA is waking up to fight against CCP’s influence and infiltration. It’s a warning to certain US or China residents/citizens that working for CCP will be punished.





