Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The DOJ Has Taken Several Actions to Disrupt Criminal Activity by Individuals Working On Behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China
31 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/492166

摘要：On 10/24/2022, DOJ announced that U.S. took actions to disrupt criminal activities by individuals working on behalf of Communist China. In one case U.S. charged two Chinese nationals with obstructing Huawei case. In addition to that, Eastern District of New York and the district of New Jersey also charged a few more CCP agents for spying for CCP, attempting to stop protests in the USA by dissidents and critics of CCP government, intimidating and harassing Chinese nationals to return to Communist China (Operation Fox-Hunt). These charges show that the USA is waking up to fight against CCP’s influence and infiltration. It’s a warning to certain US or China residents/citizens that working for CCP will be punished.\n

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket